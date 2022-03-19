  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
BREAKING: Marsh Fire Spreading Fast and Fire Breaks in Place to Protect Marshfront Property

Published: 19th March 2022 20:27

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service in attendance as fire rages across Neston marshland. 

Simon Joseph Photography has captured the extent of the fire, photographing from a drone in the sky above Parkgate. Simon says: "Utterly devastating to see this fire on the Marsh in Parkgate this evening... Thoughts are with the amazing fire services dealing with the fire and everyone in the houses close by. The marsh is home to such amazing wildlife so it's incredibly sad to see this happening..."

CREDIT: Simon Joseph Photography.

CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith.CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith. The fire, photographed from Parkgate parade at around 7pm Saturday, 19 March 2022.

The fire appears to have started near to The Anchorage in Neston and according to the fire service, has already spread over five hundred square metres in this ongoing incident.

One fire engine has attended from Powey Lane, one from Ellesmere Port, two from Chester and two from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, all now stationed at the bottom of Moorside Lane.

CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith.CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith. The Cheshire Service say: "Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving around 500 square metres of marshland. Four fire engines from Cheshire and two from Merseyside are at the scene. Crews are using beaters and hose reel jets to fight the fire."

Fire breaks have also been put in place to protect the neighbouring property.

CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith.CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith. Firefighters beat the marsh to stem its spread.

Some residents have suggested on social media that the fires may have been started deliberately. Others have expressed concern for the varied wildlife that call the marsh home.

More updates to follow.

 

Comments

