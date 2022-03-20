  • Bookmark this page

Devastating Damage to Marshland While Thermal Imagery Shows No More Signs of Fire

Published: 20th March 2022 09:24

Aerial photography evidences the extent of last night's fire on Neston marsh and the potential devastation for local wildlife. 

CREDIT: Dave Mort Photography.CREDIT: Dave Mort Photography.

Friend of AboutMyArea/CH64 Dave Mort Photography, was in touch early on Sunday morning, with drone footage that evidences the far reaching extent of last night's fire.

With residents at the bottom of Moorside Lane evacuated and no less than six fire crews in attendance, the fire spread to one square kilometre. 

CREDIT: George Culshaw.CREDIT: George Culshaw. Firefighters put fire breaks in place and beat the marsh to protect neighbouring property, while helicopter visibility aided crews in understanding the direction and speed at which the blaze was spreading.

Bemused onlookers watched from Parkgate parade, as the marsh fire raged into the night.

CREDIT: George Culshaw.CREDIT: George Culshaw.

Just before 10pm on Saturday, RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands said: "We're shocked and saddened by the fire that has devastated the Neston Reedbed part of our reserve this evening. The full extent of the damage won't be known until daylight tomorrow, and we'll share further details once more information emerges."

At 6.56am Sunday, 20th March, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Servive provided this latest update: "One fire engine is still at the scene. The firefighters have carried out a complete sweep of the incident site using a thermal imaging camera; there is no sign of fire."

See our earlier breaking coverage of the story here.

And read our article from 2018 when a similar incident occured and two youths were found guilty of arson.



