Easter Extravaganza Comedy Show Fundraiser to Fund Alternative Therapy

Published: 25th March 2022 13:31

Fighting cancer in the Neston community, this event not only raises money and awareness, it's also an opportunity to support one special lady on her cancer journey.

Community champion Jo Curtis Bell got in touch to spread the word about this fantastic fundraising event, to help her friend, in her fight against cancer.

The reality for Jillian Ledsham is an indefinite course of chemotherapy, facing the battle that is cancer and trying alternative treatment to live.

After experiencing symptoms of long COVID at the beginning of 2021 and delays in care before blood test results confirmed a serious health issue, Jill went on to have a number of tests that ultimately confirmed a diagnosis of cancer. She has since experienced a gruelling chemotherapy journey, that started on her daughter's 21st birthday. Jill is a single mum to Joel, Lola and Jed.

Jill's friend Jo, says: "She is on chemo indefinitely as the doctors have no other options. The medical professionals have given Jill a ten-twenty percent chance that the chemotherapy will work, so with these shocking odds, Jill is courageously taking her life literally into her own hands and has researched alternative therapy to help her fight cancer.

"From the first day Jill was diagnosed, she has courageously fought the treatment, the operations, the recovery and is prepared with all her strength to fight with every breath in her body to live healthier and longer."

Friday 15th April at The Lady Hamilton pub, Little Neston.

The Easter Extravaganza Comedy Show will take place on Friday 15th April 2022 at The Lady Hamilton pub in Little Neston. A limited number of tickets are available at £15 each and are on sale now. You may purchase tickets at the pub or by sending Jo a message through her Facebook profile. Jill is determined to fight back and get her immune system in the best shape possible, no mean feat when you are subjected to chemotherapy. Alternative therapy is not cheap and the aim is to raise £6,000 via a GoFundMe page. Incredibly, that target is already in sight.

Jill says: "... I now need financial help to help me live. This truly is my only chance of survival and to live healthier and happier for as long as I can... I am so grateful to Jo for helping me fundraise, together, and with your help I know I can beat Cancer. All donations will be gratefully received."

Jo Curtis Bell is organising a number of charity events, from which all proceeds will go directly to funding Jill's alternative therapy.

If you would like to aid the cause by donating tombola prizes, please email Jo.

