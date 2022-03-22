  • Bookmark this page

Neston's Own 64 N'Ukes Ukelele Group Spreading Smiles on Red Nose Day

Published: 22nd March 2022 15:44

The 64 N'Ukes have been at it again, this time raising money for Red Nose Day.

They entertained the market and shoppers in Sainsbury's foyer, on Friday 18th March.

They raised a fantastic £350.

This is an annual event for the ukulele group and they always aim to raise money for the Red Nose Day appeal.

Their concert certainly put a smile on lots of faces.

 

