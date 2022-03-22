  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Easy Access

Map of Neston

Market Stall Tells Us Where to Buy Fairtrade in Neston

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 22nd March 2022 20:53

The Fairtrade information stall highlighted where Fairtrade products can be bought locally.

Fairtrade market stall.

Neston Fairtrade Town Group's stall at Neston's Friday Market for Fairtrade Fortnight ‘Climate, Fairtrade and You. Choose the World You Want', gave information on

  • What is Fairtrade.
  • Why farmers in low income countries need money from selling Fairtrade products to fight the climate crisis.
  • Where and what Fairtrade products can be bought locally.

Sainsbury's kindly donated Fairtrade bananas and chocolate to sample.

Meaningful Chocolate's ‘Real Easter Egg' was promoted and sold.

This year Chester celebrates twenty years as the UK's first Fairtrade City and Cheshire West celebrates ten years as a Fairtrade borough.

 

