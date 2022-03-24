Visualising from Above the Aftermath of Parkgate Marsh Fire

Published: 24th March 2022 12:41

With drone photography, all ten hecatres of damage to the Neston Reedbed is clear.



CREDIT: All photography utilised in this article was captured by Simon Joseph Photography.

The RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve have reported: "Our reserve team has now assessed the damage caused by Saturday night's tragic fire at Neston Reedbed near Parkgate. About 10 hectares of the marsh was burnt in the fire, including all the reedbed vegetation and some areas of saltmarsh vegetation.

"While we're hopeful the root systems have survived, and that the reeds will grow back over the coming years, there is no chance of wildlife successfully nesting in those areas in the coming months.

"It will be a year or two at the earliest before this area can once again support breeding birds like bearded tits, Cetti's warblers and marsh harriers.

"Please help us to give wildlife alternative nesting space on the rest of the estuary by sticking to paths and keeping dogs on short leads and under close control.

"We'd again like to thank the emergency services for their work helping to tackle and investigate the fire, and the local community for the incredible support our team has received in person and on social media.

"We're also asking that anyone with information that could help with the police investigation contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1226437, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

See our earlier breaking coverage of the story here. And also, this update.

Read our article from 2018 when a similar incident occured and two youths were found guilty of arson.









