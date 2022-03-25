Little Neston Methodist Church Celebrates its 150th Anniversary in 2022

Author: Ed Hilditch Published: 25th March 2022 14:05

Little Neston Methodist church was built in 1872 and the church is celebrating its 150th anniversary during this year.

Little Neston Methodist Church, pictured in the 1920s. The decision to build the church was taken in August 1871 and work started in the November. By this time planning and other approvals had been obtained. Then such matters were dealt with much more quickly than today.

In the church hall is a memorial stone above a former fireplace, which has the date January 2nd 1872.

The sandstone for the church came from a local quarry at the top of the road called Newtown. Overall, the cost of the building was £654 13s 3d and the church opened on October 6th 1872.

Little Neston Methodist Church, pictured in 2022. There have been many changes since the time this church was built.

Methodist churches are grouped into circuits and Little Neston was part of the Chester George Street circuit. Preachers could come by train to Hooton from Chester and then to Little Neston on the Hooton-Parkgate line.

Now the church is part of the Wirral Methodist Circuit. The church is also a member of Neston and District Churches Together and takes part in the joint work for Christian Aid, Fairtrade and Open the Book Bible stories in primary schools.

Some aspects of church services today such as prayers, Bible readings, hymns and sermons would have been familiar to the people who built the church even though there are modern translations of the Bible and many new hymns. The idea of Lego church for children and even more, weekly podcast would be well beyond anything they could have imagined.

As part of our anniversary celebrations, we will be holding a Church open coffee morning where there will be an exhibition of the history of the church. This will be on Saturday, 2nd April from 10am till noon. If you were in Sunday School, Play group or associated with the church in the past please come along.

If you would like to know more about activities at Little Neston Methodist Church visit our Facebook page or our website littlenestonmethodistchurch.org.

