Scholarship Success for RAF 2375 (Neston) Squadron Air Cadets

Author: Nick Marsh Published: 25th March 2022 14:17

Sergeant Macfarlane, this week awarded a prestigious Air Cadet Pilot Scheme Scholarship. 

One of our Cadet Non-commissioned Officers, Sgt Macfarlane, found out this week that he had been awarded an Air Cadet Pilot Scheme Scholarship!

This is an incredible achievement and one that we are very proud of him for. Sgt Macfarlane is a fantastic support to the Squadron and we wish him well as he undertakes his scholarship!

The most prestigious flying scholarship within the Air Cadets, the Air Cadet Pilot Scholarship takes 140 cadets a year to Tayside Aviation - a MOD-approved civilian flying school in Dundee - to receive twelve hours of flying instruction, culminating in a solo flight. The twelve hours count towards the hours needed to gain your Private Pilot's License, potentially saving you thousands of pounds if you choose to get your license later in your life. By completing your solo, you will receive your gold ‘P' wings.

Any young person in Year 8 or above, who wishes to join Air Cadets, visit our website at 2375aircadets.org for more information. Our next reruitment event is Tuesday, 3rd May 2022.

Sgt Macfarlane in the cockpit.

