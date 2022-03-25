Police are Continuing to Appeal for Information Regarding Parkgate Marsh Fire

Published: 25th March 2022 17:24

You may be able to help local Detectives, who are continuing to appeal for information from the public, including seeking any CCTV footage that may be available.

CREDIT: Anthony Annakin-Smith. It is almost a week since the fire occurred, at around 6.20pm on Saturday, 19 March, and officers are keen to speak to witnesses who were in the area at the time.

It is believed a woman was walking her black dog shortly before the fire took place and spoke to a group of teenagers.

A man and a woman were also in Parkgate and are believed to have spoken to a group of teenagers and taken photographs.

Officers are keen to hear from them as they continue to investigate the fire which is being treated as arson.

A number of enquiries are ongoing including conducting house-to-house and reviewing CCTV footage.

The public are being asked to check their CCTV footage prior to the fire taking place in particular residents living in the Manorial Road, Manorial Road South, Moorside Lane and Parkgate Road areas as well as the surrounding cul-de-sacs and to contact police if it could assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Green, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: "The investigation is still ongoing and we're continuing to appeal for information and CCTV footage.

"I am particularly keen to speak to three members of the public who were in the area at the time and encourage them to come forward as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

"I know a lot of people took videos and photographs of the fire and I would ask people who did to submit it through to us as it could also assist with our enquiries."

Three teenage boys, two aged 13 and one aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been released on conditional bail.

If you have information, CCTV or dash cam footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online or contact 101 quoting IML 1226437.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.