The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Help Get Brio Neston Recognised Nationally as an Award-Winning Leisure Centre

Published: 25th March 2022 21:26

Help Neston Recreation Centre win 'Regional Centre of the Year' in the 2022 UK Active Awards.

 Brio Neston Recreation Centre

Neston Recreation leisure centre, operated by Brio, is excited to announce that they have entered the 'Regional Centre of the Year' category as part of this year's UK Active Awards.

After being a finalist in last year's regionals, Brio are asking users of the club to take a few minutes to fill out a short survey about your experiences.

Fill out the survey to get Neston Rec shortlisted today. Let's get Neston further recognnised at a national level.

The closing date for entries at this stage is Friday 8 April.

 

