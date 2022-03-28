  • Bookmark this page

Fundraising Market Raises Funds for Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Published: 28th March 2022 13:57

Neston Town Council report on the fundraising market held 18th March, which raised almost £1,129. 

The Ukrainian flag, flying out front of Neston Town Hall.

Neston Town Council and Neston's market traders held a fundraising market on Friday, 18th March in aid of the British Red Cross and Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Traders sold products such as sunflower bread and decorated cookies, cupcakes and doughnuts, the proceeds of which were all donated to the appeal.

Market traders supported fundraising, selling products inspired by the colours of the Ukraine national flag.

Councillors sold pre-loved books and other items that were donated to the stall and Wirral & Neston Rotary Hub also joined the market and sold sunflower seeds.

We are pleased to announce that the market raised a total of £1128.96 in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Market traders supported fundraising, selling products inspired by the colours of the Ukraine national flag.

The Market Manager said: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the traders and councillors who got involved and also to all of the customers for their support. We are delighted that the market was such a success and was able to contribute so much to this important appeal."

Neston Town Councillors Griffiths, Marple, Warner, Kynaston and Wastell.(l-r) Neston Town Councillors Griffiths, Marple, Warner, Kynaston and Wastell.

