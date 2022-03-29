Launch Night Success for Budding Artists Studying at Wirral Met

In an exhibition for all to admire, degree students studying Illustration and Animation at Wirral Met College, proudly showcase their pieces.

Last week, Illustration and Animation students from Wirral Met College showcased their talents at an exhibition titled ‘Artist Pending'.

The exhibition, located at the college's Turner Townsend Gallery at Twelve Quays Campus, showcased students' diverse range of illustration and animation work. Alongside the gallery of illustrations, a large projector displayed examples of animation work.

For the young artists, who are all in their second year of the BA (Hons) Illustration and Animation course, it provided one of the first opportunities to exhibit to friends, family and the wider community.

The three-year degree level course, validated by the University of Chester, enables students to develop their practical and intellectual skills alongside specialising in Illustration, Animation or a combination of the two.

The seven students who exhibited are Freya Clerkin, Lee Smith, Bethany Walker, Alicia Torkilsson, Brandon Clarke-Cham, Reilley Wheeler and Kate Strickland.

As well as exhibiting their work in person, the artists teamed up to promote their work on the Instagram account @artistpending_.

Their artwork showcased the students' individuality and unique styles which are inspired by character design, gaming, pop culture, fashion, Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli and more.

Students, staff and the public were invited to the event which also saw students offer live caricatures on the night and sell merchandise including stickers, prints and jumpers. All the money raised is going towards the students' final degree show in 2023.

Students did live caricatures on the night. Illustration with Animation course leader, Johanna Wilson, said: "I'm so proud of our talented students. The launch night was a massive success and provides a great opportunity for students to reflect on their work and see the public's reaction.

"The quality and diversity of the work being exhibited is a very high standard and gives our students vital industry experience, as they look ahead to their final degree shows next year. Thank you to everyone who came along to support."

Kate Strickland, who is specialising in Animation, said: "We're very grateful for the support and really glad so many people liked the merch we designed. Thank you to those that made it down on the night."

Students' merchandise was a big hit. Brandon Clarke-Cham, a fellow Animator, said: "A lot more people showed up that I expected! It was interesting to see people's reactions and speak to them about our work."

The launch night at Wirral Met's Twelve Quays campus. The exhibition will be open to the public until Friday 29 April at Twelve Quays campus, Shore Road, Morpeth Dock, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG.

The college offers a wide range of arts courses including illustration with animation, photography, film-making, creative media and music.

Courses start from Level 1 to university level, including pre-degree and access courses. If you would like to find out more, please visit wmc.ac.uk/courses/art-design-creative-media.





