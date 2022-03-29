Get Family Support Within the Home Environment from Koala North West

Support for Neston families when you need it, because there is no one rule for parenting. All you have to do is ask.

If you are a family with children, from brand new babies to those getting ready to embark on their high school journey (ages 0-11), Koala North West want you to know about their service

Since the year 2000, they have offered a free confidential home visiting service with trained mentors who volunteer their time for up to 3 hours per week; All mentors have parenting experience. See the Koala leaflet here.

Koala say: 'There is no rule for parenting." and they are there to support families in many different ways:

One service user remarked: "I was so happy with the support I received and loved my volunteer. My volunteer gave me the confidence, strength and strategies to be able to get out and about with my little ones, clean and open the curtains on the bad days."

The service is there if you feel isolated, are having trouble with sleep issues or maybe you need help preparing your child for starting school. If there has been a family bereavement, disability is a factor in managing your famiily or you are struggling with routines, Koala can help with a number of different issues/situations. Chat it through and get some support.

You can contact us yourself on 0151 608 8288, visit koalanw.co.uk or email admin@koalanw.co.uk. You will also find Koala North West on Facebook: @KoalaNorthWest.

Or ask someone else working with you to make a referral.

Koala North West are also in need of more volunteers to give their time for this wonderful service. If you have skills to share, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

