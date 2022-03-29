  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Make Your Neston Views Heard at Joint Police and Town Councillor Surgeries

Published: 29th March 2022 17:28

Local police will attend sessions at Neston Library regularly throughout 2022, to learn about your concerns.

Introducing your community policing team.

Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police team?

Police surgeries take place regularly, held at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, with Police Constable 5301 Mike Wakelling and Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach 20315 Eric Harwood. They say: "We are here to help".

Forthcoming joint Police and Councillor Surgeries are planned, as follows:

    • Wednesday 6th April - 2pm to 3pm
    • Tuesday 12th April - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
    • Friday 22nd April - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
    • Wednesday 27th April - 2pm to 3pm
    • Tuesday 3rd May 5.30pm to 6.30pm*
    • Friday 13th May 5.30pm to 6.30pm
    • Wednesday 18th May - 2pm to 3pm
    • Tuesday 24th May - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
    • Monday 30th May - 2pm to 3pm
    • Wednesday 8th June - 2pm to 3pm
    • Tuesday 14th June - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
    • Friday 24th June - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
    • Wednesday 29th June - 2pm to 3pm

PCSO Coach Eric Harwood, says: "We are here to help. If needed, you can also contact us via our social media Facebook and Twitter pages. Thanks and regards".

Local Police are stationed at Neston Police Station at Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 36 2530 or mobile 07989 655 796.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies