Make Your Neston Views Heard at Joint Police and Town Councillor Surgeries

Published: 29th March 2022 17:28

Local police will attend sessions at Neston Library regularly throughout 2022, to learn about your concerns.

Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police team?

Police surgeries take place regularly, held at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, with Police Constable 5301 Mike Wakelling and Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach 20315 Eric Harwood. They say: "We are here to help".

Forthcoming joint Police and Councillor Surgeries are planned, as follows:

Wednesday 6th April - 2pm to 3pm Tuesday 12th April - 5.30pm to 6.30pm Friday 22nd April - 5.30pm to 6.30pm Wednesday 27th April - 2pm to 3pm Tuesday 3rd May 5.30pm to 6.30pm* Friday 13th May 5.30pm to 6.30pm Wednesday 18th May - 2pm to 3pm Tuesday 24th May - 5.30pm to 6.30pm Monday 30th May - 2pm to 3pm Wednesday 8th June - 2pm to 3pm Tuesday 14th June - 5.30pm to 6.30pm Friday 24th June - 5.30pm to 6.30pm Wednesday 29th June - 2pm to 3pm



PCSO Coach Eric Harwood, says: "We are here to help. If needed, you can also contact us via our social media Facebook and Twitter pages. Thanks and regards".

Local Police are stationed at Neston Police Station at Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 36 2530 or mobile 07989 655 796.

