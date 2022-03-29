Pride Glowing as Year 6 Pupils Win County Hockey School Games

Published: 29th March 2022 20:36

The team at Woodfall Primary School are incredibly proud of their Year 6 hockey team who became county winners.

The School Games programme has a mission to put physical activity and competitive sport at the heart of schools, providing more young people with the opportunity to compete and achieve their personal best.

The administrative team at Woodfall Primary School have been in touch after their Year 6 team had Finals success, playing quickstart hockey and became the School Games county winners. They say: "'We are incredibly proud of our Year 6 Woodfall hockey team who won all their matches today and became the county WINNERS!!

"Thank you to all spectators who came to cheer on the players."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.