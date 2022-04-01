The University of Liverpool Embraces Plant a Tree for the Jubilee

Published: 1st April 2022 15:49

Up to twenty five young trees, all grown at Ness Botanic Gardens, will be planted at Ness, the Leahurst campus and the University's city centre campus, in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The University of Liverpool has joined the national tree planting initiative, the Queen's Green Canopy, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The project invites people from across the UK to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee', encouraging schools, community groups, universities and corporate organisations to plant trees sustainably.

Up to twenty five trees will be planted at sites across the University's city centre campus, Leahurst campus and Ness Botanic Gardens. Each planting will comprise trees selected for their suitability for the different locations and to reflect the international nature of the University.

The young trees have all been grown at Ness and include Sorbus bulleyana, a species named after the founder of Ness, Arthur Bulley. Other species being planted include the Chinese crab apple tree (Malus hupehensis) and the Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba), which is considered to be one of the oldest living tree species in the world.



The University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dame Janet Beer, planted the first tree, a Betula, at Ness earlier this week. She was joined at the special ceremonial event by Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell and Deputy Lieutenant His Honour John Roberts, Queen's Green Canopy Project Lead for Merseyside, as well as University staff and guests.

(l-r) Garden and Collections Manager, Nick Lightfoot, Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Janet Beer.

Professor Dame Janet Beer said: "It is a great delight and an honour to be planting the first of many trees across the University of Liverpool as part of the Queen's Green Canopy Project. Indeed, it feels deeply appropriate - and perhaps even poetic - to be marking Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee through the enduring beauty of trees, which will give pleasure to so many over the coming years and decades."

Nick Lightfoot, Garden and Collections Manager at Ness Botanic Gardens, said: "The trees planted in the three locations have all been grown from seed by Dr Hugh McAllister. In addition to supporting the Queen's Green Canopy Project they extend and add further scientific and conservation value to our collections of Sorbus and Betula and other genera. We look forward to students and the public being able to enjoy them for many years to come!"



(l-r) Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Janet Beer, Director of Ness Botanic Gardens, Matthew Clough and Queen's Green Canopy Project Lead for Merseyside, His Honour John Roberts. (l-r) Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Janet Beer, Director of Ness Botanic Gardens, Matthew Clough and Queen's Green Canopy Project Lead for Merseyside, His Honour John Roberts.





