Local Photographer Embraces New Experiences Through Human Connection

Published: 4th April 2022 13:12

Photographer and first-time dad Dan Bentley has shared his pandemic journey, which celebrates the human connection that is so important for us all.



Graphic designer and film-maker Marina Willer once said, that: "... [feeling] vulnerable makes you face an experience fully and almost embrace it. Those moments can bring a lot of creativity and make ideas flourish."

The uncertainty at the start of the global pandemic made me, like so many others, feel vulnerable. Yet, despite how unnerving the experience, it led to undoubtedly one of the most creative periods of my life and career thus far.

On the first day of lockdown in March 2020, I lost my full-time photo editing job of eight years. I was given an afternoon's notice, £250 and little hope for redundancy claims. Although unemployment was a scary prospect, on reflection the pandemic was the proverbial kick up the backside I needed to make necessary change. My degree in photography led me to jobs related to visual arts, finally justifying the time I spent at university.

Pre-pandemic I was volunteering as a running coach and met a fellow runner who was an Assistant Curator at the Tate Liverpool. We had chatted about our respective jobs and when the pandemic hit, the Tate needed a local photographer to capture Merseyside subjects (NHS workers). The US-based Mexican folk artist Aliza Nisenbaum, for her upcoming exhibition, planned to sit with her subjects in person, but the pandemic meant this had to be done remotely. Essentially, the photographs taken in Merseyside would then be the basis for the paintings to be created in Los Angeles.

The job came with risk, photographing front-line NHS workers exposed to COVID-19 in their homes and places of work, at the height of the pandemic. In summer 2020, I consciously decided that vulnerability pushes us out of our comfort zone and ‘Dan Bentley Photography' became a more solid reality.

At a time when I was still frantically driving around trying to photograph subjects, my wife discovered she was pregnant with our first child. With the joy and elation, came a whole new level of anxiety and complexity around this job. I hesitated but ultimately persevered and I'm glad I did. Having the phone numbers of some rather eminent paediatricians has been a perk of the Tate job for an anxious first-time dad like me; they've reassured me on all things poop and nappy!

Proud dad Dan, with baby daughter Freya.

Amidst the Tate contract, times of none or very little work, I have been on a roller coaster of emotions. I've felt inspired, saddened, frustrated, proud, and fortunate. I've enjoyed the creative process, the people I've met, and the pathways that have opened up to me.

Many small businesses will relate to living your own brand and much of my work has come through word-of-mouth. My brand slogan is about good photos for good people and I've learned never to underestimate the importance of being a human ambassador for your business. I would definitely describe myself as a people person and creating connections with people is important to me. For reference, my definition of a deep connection is knowing your preferred flavours of Parkgate ice cream. I'm so grateful for wonderful clients, who have gone on to promote my work.

With belief in myself and a positive approach, I have amassed work up and down the country. In no small part thanks to personal trainer James Smith, given my own journey in fitness. Editing his website led to media work at a Manchester show, which opened up a number of opportunities. I feel honoured, but never complacent.

I've now photographed some inspiring and interesting subjects, including: Robbie Fowler; Simon Wilson of YouTube fame; the iceman Wim Hof; Jamie Carragher; Steven Gerrard; Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters; the interior brand Neptune and a very, VERY famous Wirral-based mandarin duck!



The Wirral peninsula has more photographers than London has cabs, so it is a competitive market. I am grateful to those who have helped me and proud to have not been afraid to put myself out there, contact people I admire, and to let the connection with the people and brands I work with speak through my photographs.

I would love to speak to any young person, school, or community group who have an interest in visual arts, to understand and promote my message that some of us will always have that feeling of ‘winging it', no matter how far we have travelled. Email me at hello@danbentleyphotography.com.

To end with a quote, American Journalist Mary Schmich once said: "Whatever you do, don't congratulate yourself too much or berate yourself either. Your choices are half-chance, so are everybody else's."

