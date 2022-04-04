  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 4th April 2022 13:38

Cases of COVID-19 recorded locally are on the rise, in line with national numbers.

The number of cases recorded locally between Monday 21 and Sunday 27 March was 251, compared with the figure we last reported,  Friday 4 to Thursday 10 February, which was 121 (numbers shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 71 (31)

Neston - 56 (35)

Parkgate - 76 (31)

Willaston & Thornton - 48 (24)

The rate per 100,000 for the area has risen past one thousand and stands at 1,266 (previously 604).

We will continue to monitor statistics.

Data by ward can be found here.

Testing

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies