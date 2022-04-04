COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 4th April 2022 13:38

Cases of COVID-19 recorded locally are on the rise, in line with national numbers.

The number of cases recorded locally between Monday 21 and Sunday 27 March was 251, compared with the figure we last reported, Friday 4 to Thursday 10 February, which was 121 (numbers shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 71 (31)

Neston - 56 (35)

Parkgate - 76 (31)

Willaston & Thornton - 48 (24)

The rate per 100,000 for the area has risen past one thousand and stands at 1,266 (previously 604).

We will continue to monitor statistics.

Data by ward can be found here.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

