  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Spring Certainly Sprung Last Term at Neston Primary School

Published: 5th April 2022 11:02

Learning sign language, charity fundraising, trips, story-telling and first-aid, it has been a fun-packed few weeks of learning.

Young people from Neston Primary School (NPS) have been busy with plenty of events, trips and fundraising over the past weeks. The children and staff got stuck into a wealth of activities to inspire mind and body.

Pupils in Year 6 enjoyed a busy residential trip to Anglesey. Activities included abseiling and rafting.

Pupils in Year 6 enjoyed a busy residential trip to Anglesey.

Pupils in Year 6 enjoyed a busy residential trip to Anglesey.

Pupils in Year 5 enjoyed a hands-on history day when they had the opportunity to learn about their topic and get to handle lots of Anglo-Saxon artefacts.

Pupils in Year 5 enjoyed a hands-on history day.

The Life Church, Neston donated Eater eggs for all pupils, that were used as prizes in an Easter Egg Hunt.

The Life Church, Neston donated Eater eggs for all pupils.

Members of the school's Rotakids club helped to sow wildflower seeds at Parks Field in Parkgate.

Members of the school's Rotakids club helped to sow wildflower seeds at Parks Field in Parkgate.

Pupils enjoyed a trip to The Deva Experience, in Chester, to learn about life in Roman times. They also enjoyed visiting The Liverpool Philharmonic hall to watch a concert.

Pupils enjoyed a trip to The Deva Experience, in Chester.

They also enjoyed visiting The Liverpool Philharmonic hall to watch a concert.

Pupils learned vital first-aid skills.

Pupils learnt vital first-aid skills.

Children wore odd and colourful socks to show support for World Down Syndrome Day. The school raised £200.

Children wore odd and colourful socks to show support for World Down Syndrome Day.

Talented story-teller Gordan McLellan visited school and enthralled the pupils with his magical tales.

Talented story-teller Gordan McLellan visited school and enthralled the pupils with his magical tales.

Pupils in Year 5 and Reception classes enjoyed learning sign language - thanks to staff from BSL Hands.

Pupils in Year 5 and Reception classes enjoyed learning sign language - thanks to staff from BSL Hands.

Staff made Peace Ribbons to raise funds to support the people of Ukraine. Over £500 has been raised so far.

Staff made Peace Ribbons to raise funds to support the people of Ukraine.

Pupils illustrate support for the people of Ukraine.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies