Spring Certainly Sprung Last Term at Neston Primary School

Published: 5th April 2022 11:02

Learning sign language, charity fundraising, trips, story-telling and first-aid, it has been a fun-packed few weeks of learning.

Young people from Neston Primary School (NPS) have been busy with plenty of events, trips and fundraising over the past weeks. The children and staff got stuck into a wealth of activities to inspire mind and body.

Pupils in Year 6 enjoyed a busy residential trip to Anglesey. Activities included abseiling and rafting.

Pupils in Year 5 enjoyed a hands-on history day when they had the opportunity to learn about their topic and get to handle lots of Anglo-Saxon artefacts.

The Life Church, Neston donated Eater eggs for all pupils, that were used as prizes in an Easter Egg Hunt.

Members of the school's Rotakids club helped to sow wildflower seeds at Parks Field in Parkgate.

Pupils enjoyed a trip to The Deva Experience, in Chester, to learn about life in Roman times. They also enjoyed visiting The Liverpool Philharmonic hall to watch a concert.

Pupils learned vital first-aid skills.

Children wore odd and colourful socks to show support for World Down Syndrome Day. The school raised £200.

Talented story-teller Gordan McLellan visited school and enthralled the pupils with his magical tales.

Pupils in Year 5 and Reception classes enjoyed learning sign language - thanks to staff from BSL Hands.

Staff made Peace Ribbons to raise funds to support the people of Ukraine. Over £500 has been raised so far.

