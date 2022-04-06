  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brand New Free Community Theatre Project Launches in Neston

Published: 6th April 2022 12:36

With performances planned in November, Little Actors Theatre is looking for actors, dancers, singers, stage managers, designers, and more.

Little Actors Theatre in Neston is pleased to announce a brand new community theatre project based in Neston. Led by professional actors the project will lead to performances in November 2022.

Funded via the Cheshire West crowdfunding platform Spacehive, the project will be free for all to access. So whether you want to be an actor, dancer, singer, stage manager, designer, usher, chaperone, writer, etc., then come along and get involved.

The launch will be Saturday 23rd April 2-4pm at Neston Civic Hall and will be attended by local supporters and dignitaries. Everyone is welcome to come along and find out more about the project and meet the creative team.

Neston Community Theatre Launch.

At this launch, Little Actors will also premier their film ‘Neston - How We Came Through It' made by local children and funded by Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Contact Little Actors on mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302.

Neston Community Theatre Launch.

 

