  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Planning Appeal Lodged on Church Lane Retirement Development

Published: 7th April 2022 20:47

An appeal has been made to the Secretary of State against the decision of Cheshire West and Chester Council to refuse to grant planning permission for the retirement complex.

The planning application to erect retirement living accomodation at Brook Meadow, Church Lane in Neston, was refused by CWAC in July 2021.

Now, developers McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd have lodged an appeal against the decision, which will be determined on the basis of a hearing.

Artists's impression of the Brook Meadow development.Artist's impression of the Brook Meadow retirement living accomodation proposed for the site off Church Lane, Neston.

If you wish to make comments, or modify/withdraw your previous representation, you can do so on the national Planning Portal, quoting reference APP/A0665/W/21/3282223. Alternatively, email North2@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

If you do not have access to the internet, you can send three copies to: Mr Michael Joyce, The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/10B Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol , BS1 6PN.

All representations must be received by Tuesday, 17 May 2022. To note, The Planning Inspectorate does not acknowledge representations and all representations must quote the above reference.

The appeal documents can be inspected on the Council's website at
cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies