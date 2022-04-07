Planning Appeal Lodged on Church Lane Retirement Development

Published: 7th April 2022 20:47

An appeal has been made to the Secretary of State against the decision of Cheshire West and Chester Council to refuse to grant planning permission for the retirement complex.

The planning application to erect retirement living accomodation at Brook Meadow, Church Lane in Neston, was refused by CWAC in July 2021.

Now, developers McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd have lodged an appeal against the decision, which will be determined on the basis of a hearing.

Artist's impression of the Brook Meadow retirement living accomodation proposed for the site off Church Lane, Neston.

If you wish to make comments, or modify/withdraw your previous representation, you can do so on the national Planning Portal, quoting reference APP/A0665/W/21/3282223. Alternatively, email North2@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

If you do not have access to the internet, you can send three copies to: Mr Michael Joyce, The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/10B Kite Wing, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol , BS1 6PN.

All representations must be received by Tuesday, 17 May 2022. To note, The Planning Inspectorate does not acknowledge representations and all representations must quote the above reference.

The appeal documents can be inspected on the Council's website at

cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.





