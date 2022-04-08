Ness and Little Neston Womens Institute Forty Years Young April 2022

Author: Gill Oliver, Secretary, Ness & Little Neston WI Published: 8th April 2022 21:41

It is forty years almost to the day since Ness and Little Neston WI was formed.

In honour of the occasion our regular birthday meal turned into an anniversary celebration with balloons and a cake.

Forty four of our current members enjoyed a three course lunch at The Woodcote Hotel. Not only was it a great lunch but it was also one of the first occasions we had all been able to get together after the two years of the pandemic. The noise level generated by so many members enjoying themselves was testament to the success of the event.

Forty years ago, back in 1982, Cherry Agass, an inaugural member, was the first to be registered in Ness and Little Neston WI. She served on the first committee and has been a member ever since.

On Tuesday, in recognition of her status as a Founding Member she accepted our invitation to cut the celebration cake. Cherry said afterwards that joining WI was one of the best things she had ever done.

