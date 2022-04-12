  • Bookmark this page

Walk-in Sessions for COVID Booster Jabs Running at Neston Community Youth Centre

Author: NCYC Published: 12th April 2022 21:51

If your second booster jab is due, walk-in sessions are being hosted by NCYC, between Friday 22 April and Friday 27 May. 

NHS poster for COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

Neston Community Youth Centre is hosting Cheshire West Partnership's COVID-19 Vaccination Service to deliver booster jabs for those that are aged seventy five and over, are considered clinically vulnerable and, in some sessions, children aged five to eleven.

These are all walk in sessions so please don't contact your surgery or the centre to book, just come along on the day that suits you.

When you come, you should bring with you your vaccine certificate, if possible, and your NHS number. You can find your NHS Number using this advice: How to Find Your NHS Number.

The following sessions are coming up:

Walk-in booster vaccination clinics at NCYC.

