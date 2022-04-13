  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Taking Time to Reflect on the Pandemic in Stanney Fields Park

Published: 13th April 2022 21:01

Planting has begun on a reflection garden in Stanney Fields Park, as part of a borough-wide programme. 

Providing the Neston community with a dedicated space to reflect and take the opportunity to share experiences, Cheshire West and Chester Council has started to implement a programme of reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the programme will see reflection areas created in parks across the borough, involving a reflective tree planting and associated landscape design.

The work has been commissioned by the Mersey Forest team working together with the Council's Greenspaces team. Planting has already started taking place at Stanney Fields Park in Neston and will also happen at Grosvenor Park, Chester and Whitby Park, Ellesmere Port, among others.

(l-r) Andy James, Greenspace Officer, Cllr Louise Gittins, Council Leader and Gordon Hunt from contractors Horticon Limited.(l-r) Andy James, Greenspace Officer, Cllr Louise Gittins, Council Leader and Gordon Hunt from contractors Horticon Limited.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "We have all been through the most challenging of times and this project will provide opportunities to reflect on how the pandemic impacted us all. It has brought sadness and grief, but also hope and determination as communities came together to support each other.

"These lovely reflection areas will provide beautiful spots to take the time to pause from our busy lives and reflect on all our experiences over recent years. A chance to think about lost loved ones but also to celebrate all those people who went above and beyond, in the most difficult of circumstances, to help others."

Trees have been selected that flower in spring, between March to May, to reflect the time when the effects of the pandemic first reached the UK. Plants and trees with white blossom, stems or bark will create a theme for the reflection areas. Shrub and bulb planting will also extend the flowering season to create beauty all year round.

Preparation work and planting has started in Stanney Fields Park, Neston.Preparation work and planting has started in Stanney Fields Park, Neston.

The project has received a funding contribution from the Trees for Climate programme. The greenspace reflection areas will be followed by a targeted cultural programme of creative engagement with residents.

Cllr Gittins added: "The Council is keen to first map what has already been done within our communities and within the Council to reflect and capture experiences of the pandemic, then wants to work closely with communities across the borough to find out how they would like to record their own reflections and see these presented. More details on the project will be announced soon.

"This programme is first researching how the pandemic has impacted on Cheshire West's communities. It will then appoint suitably experienced artists to work with residents from the summer onwards to choose how they would like their experiences of the pandemic reflected creatively. This programme will run until early 2023."

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies