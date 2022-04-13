Taking Time to Reflect on the Pandemic in Stanney Fields Park

Published: 13th April 2022 21:01

Planting has begun on a reflection garden in Stanney Fields Park, as part of a borough-wide programme.

Providing the Neston community with a dedicated space to reflect and take the opportunity to share experiences, Cheshire West and Chester Council has started to implement a programme of reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the programme will see reflection areas created in parks across the borough, involving a reflective tree planting and associated landscape design.

The work has been commissioned by the Mersey Forest team working together with the Council's Greenspaces team. Planting has already started taking place at Stanney Fields Park in Neston and will also happen at Grosvenor Park, Chester and Whitby Park, Ellesmere Port, among others.

(l-r) Andy James, Greenspace Officer, Cllr Louise Gittins, Council Leader and Gordon Hunt from contractors Horticon Limited.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "We have all been through the most challenging of times and this project will provide opportunities to reflect on how the pandemic impacted us all. It has brought sadness and grief, but also hope and determination as communities came together to support each other.

"These lovely reflection areas will provide beautiful spots to take the time to pause from our busy lives and reflect on all our experiences over recent years. A chance to think about lost loved ones but also to celebrate all those people who went above and beyond, in the most difficult of circumstances, to help others."

Trees have been selected that flower in spring, between March to May, to reflect the time when the effects of the pandemic first reached the UK. Plants and trees with white blossom, stems or bark will create a theme for the reflection areas. Shrub and bulb planting will also extend the flowering season to create beauty all year round.

Preparation work and planting has started in Stanney Fields Park, Neston.

The project has received a funding contribution from the Trees for Climate programme. The greenspace reflection areas will be followed by a targeted cultural programme of creative engagement with residents.

Cllr Gittins added: "The Council is keen to first map what has already been done within our communities and within the Council to reflect and capture experiences of the pandemic, then wants to work closely with communities across the borough to find out how they would like to record their own reflections and see these presented. More details on the project will be announced soon.

"This programme is first researching how the pandemic has impacted on Cheshire West's communities. It will then appoint suitably experienced artists to work with residents from the summer onwards to choose how they would like their experiences of the pandemic reflected creatively. This programme will run until early 2023."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.