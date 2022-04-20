An Update on the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group

Author: Hilary Booth Published: 20th April 2022 14:46

The Friends group has kindly provided an update on their voluntary community initiative, looking after the beautiful Hadlow Road Station in Willaston village.



We had a 'Mother's Day Special' for FHRS' pop-up-café on Sunday, 27th March. It was a huge success and everyone enjoyed a lovely morning in the sunshine.

We will be having a "Queen's Jubilee Special " on Sunday, 12th June, so make a note of the date! We hope to see you all again on that special pop-up- café day too.

We now have some new catering volunteers who have offered to help, which is lovely. Thank you. New catering volunteers are still required and will receive a warm welcome.

The next pop-up café dates are Sunday, 24 April, 15 and 29 May, from 10am to 1pm. Look forward to seeing you all then.

-----------------------------------

The light gardening days have been well attended and the numerous garden areas have really looked good throughout the Spring, and are looking good for a Summer of flowers.

New light gardening volunteers are welcome to join this happy team. Thank you to Jenny, and all volunteers for keeping it looking lovely throughout the seasons. Also thanks Sue for keeping the area free of litter.

The next light garden day will be Wednesday 4th May from 10am to 12 noon. With a break for a 'cuppa' and a biscuit.

-------------------------------------

Chris gave a talk to a number of FRHS volunteers on Hadlow Road Station, which showed very clearly the huge improvements that FHRS volunteers have achieved at the station over the last seven years. An interesting morning. This talk is also being given to the Wirral Society in June and talks to other groups are planned. Thank you Chris.

We are planning for Queen's Jubilee Celebration weekend. The FHRS event at Hadlow Road Station will be on FRIDAY 3rd June, starting at 2pm.



This event will include a free filter coffee/tea and cake, provided by FRHS catering volunteers.

Something to look forward to.

Further details will be provided by the Village Events Publicity.



