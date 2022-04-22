Welcome Café Cancelled Friday 22 April 2022
|Published: 20th April 2022 15:04
The Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will be closed on Friday, 22 April.
The team has let us know that the Welcome Café will be closed this Friday, 22nd April, due to volunteer shortage as a result of recuperation after COVID-19 infection.
Staffed entirely by volunteers, profits from The Welcome Café go to the up-keep of the whole building.
Locally sourced produce
Home baked cakes and fruit pies
Hot drinks
Freshly made sandwiches on site
Baked potatoes
Egg/beans/cheese on toast
Quiche
Fairtrade products
Meet and make friends
Comments
