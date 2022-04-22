Welcome Café Cancelled Friday 22 April 2022

Published: 20th April 2022 15:04

The Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will be closed on Friday, 22 April.

The team has let us know that the Welcome Café will be closed this Friday, 22nd April, due to volunteer shortage as a result of recuperation after COVID-19 infection.

Staffed entirely by volunteers, profits from The Welcome Café go to the up-keep of the whole building.

Locally sourced produce

Home baked cakes and fruit pies

Hot drinks

Freshly made sandwiches on site

Baked potatoes

Egg/beans/cheese on toast

Quiche

Fairtrade products

Meet and make friends

