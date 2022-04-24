Ness Neighbours Supporting Neighbours in Ukraine

Published: 24th April 2022 20:21

At their April coffee morning, Ness Neighbours came together and raised money to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.

At their regular coffee morning on Tuesday, 5th April, all proceeds and donations raised by Ness Neighbours community group went to help relieve some suffering in Ukraine.

Over £275 was raised at a very well attended gathering.

This also included £15 from the sale of plants supplied by Dovecote Nurseries. Dovecote will provide a further selection of plants to buy at the May Coffee Morning.

The next event is scheduled Tuesday, 3rd May, 10am - 12 noon at Ness Village Hall.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.