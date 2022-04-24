Donate Prizes to be Raffled for the Benefit of Refugees Re-homed Locally

Published: 24th April 2022 21:37

At the Music Night for Ukraine, musician organisers want to raffle some great prizes and raise as much money as possible

Five-piece, local acoustic music group, Medical Negligence, familiar faces in Neston, have organised a Music Night for Ukraine.

Superb local group, Refugee Assist, who are doing wonderful things, is helping organise the event. Refugee Assist will be running a raffle on the night and all raffle proceeds will go to their group, to help refugees re-homed locally.

Organisers are reaching out to local people and businesses to help with donating raffle prizes.

Anyone interested may send an email to charity@refugeeassist.org.uk and collection of donated prizes can also be arranged.

