  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Woodfall's Mr Ratnaike Goes Bald for Maggie's

Published: 26th April 2022 13:17

Highlighting the wonderful Maggie's Centre in Clatterbridge, teaching assistant Oscar Ratnaike smiled as his hair and beard were shaved

Mr Ratnaike shaves his hair off, for Maggie's Centre, Clatterbridge.

Proud mum Debi Sharp-Ratnaike has been in touch to tell us all about her son Oscar Ratnaike, who works as a Teaching Assistant at Woodfall Primary School in Little Neston. He has had his head of hair and also his beard, shaved off, raising money for Maggie's Centre in Clatterbridge.

Through fundraising platform JustGiving and the Maggie's bucket at school, Oscar has currently raised approximately £950 and counting.

Friends, family, staff and children were all enthused when Mr Ratnaike left school with his beard and full head of hair, and came back looking a whole lot balder.

BeforeBefore

 

 

AfterAfter

Having been invited to a university friend's football-themed stag party, Oscar decided to embrace impersonating Jonjo Shelvey, and shave his head bald.

On reflection, he saw the opportunity to highlight the wonderful service provided by Maggie's Centre in Clatterbridge and raise awareness of the fact that one in two of us will be affected by cancer at some time in our lives.

Maggie's Centre, Clatterbridge, everyone's home of cancer care.

Debi said: "Whilst tragically many people have to shave their heads as a direct result of the life saving treatment they receive - Oscar decided to highlight these issues and try to raise money at the same time."

With the support of his family and colleagues, and fiancée Charlotte, he took the plunge and had his head completely shaved along with all his facial hair. Oscar's mum Debi commented: "Those that know Oscar know just how long it has taken him to grow his little beard, so that in itself was a sacrifice."

Mr Ratnaike hopes to raise as much money as possible for this great cause.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies