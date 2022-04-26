Woodfall's Mr Ratnaike Goes Bald for Maggie's

Published: 26th April 2022 13:17

Highlighting the wonderful Maggie's Centre in Clatterbridge, teaching assistant Oscar Ratnaike smiled as his hair and beard were shaved

Proud mum Debi Sharp-Ratnaike has been in touch to tell us all about her son Oscar Ratnaike, who works as a Teaching Assistant at Woodfall Primary School in Little Neston. He has had his head of hair and also his beard, shaved off, raising money for Maggie's Centre in Clatterbridge.

Through fundraising platform JustGiving and the Maggie's bucket at school, Oscar has currently raised approximately £950 and counting.

Friends, family, staff and children were all enthused when Mr Ratnaike left school with his beard and full head of hair, and came back looking a whole lot balder.

Before

After

Having been invited to a university friend's football-themed stag party, Oscar decided to embrace impersonating Jonjo Shelvey, and shave his head bald.

On reflection, he saw the opportunity to highlight the wonderful service provided by Maggie's Centre in Clatterbridge and raise awareness of the fact that one in two of us will be affected by cancer at some time in our lives.

Debi said: "Whilst tragically many people have to shave their heads as a direct result of the life saving treatment they receive - Oscar decided to highlight these issues and try to raise money at the same time."

With the support of his family and colleagues, and fiancée Charlotte, he took the plunge and had his head completely shaved along with all his facial hair. Oscar's mum Debi commented: "Those that know Oscar know just how long it has taken him to grow his little beard, so that in itself was a sacrifice."

Mr Ratnaike hopes to raise as much money as possible for this great cause.

