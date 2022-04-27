  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Air Cadets are Opening Up to Welcome New Cadets to the Squadron

Published: 27th April 2022 14:37

Is your child looking for a hobby that not only gives you new skills, new friendships, and incredible experiences, but also looks amazing on your future CV? 

2375 (Neston) Squadron RAF Air Cadets

On Tuesday 3rd May 2022, 2375 (Neston) Squadron RAF Air Cadets is once again welcoming young people aged 12+ and in year 8 to join the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Are you looking for a hobby that not only gives you new skills, new friendships, incredible experiences, but it also looks amazing on your CV? Then look no further, because the Royal Air Force Air Cadets could be for you.

2375 (Neston) Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Our Cadets take part in a wide variety of activities including adventure training, sport, drill, shooting, flying, gliding, BTECs, DofE and so much more. With opportunities for everyone, both vocational and academic in a hobby where the sky is literally the limit.

2375 (Neston) Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Cadets are supported by Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers in all of their activities; our staff have a huge range of qualifications enabling them to support Cadets. At 2375 (Neston) Squadron, our volunteers have over 75 years experience working with Cadets.

2375 (Neston) Squadron RAF Air Cadets

If you wish to attend our open night, please email info@2375aircadets.org and a member of staff will be in touch with everything you need to know.

In the meantime, pleasewhy not visit our website 2375aircadets.org or our social media accounts, to see what we get up to.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies