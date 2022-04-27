Neston Air Cadets are Opening Up to Welcome New Cadets to the Squadron

Published: 27th April 2022 14:37

Is your child looking for a hobby that not only gives you new skills, new friendships, and incredible experiences, but also looks amazing on your future CV?

On Tuesday 3rd May 2022, 2375 (Neston) Squadron RAF Air Cadets is once again welcoming young people aged 12+ and in year 8 to join the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

Our Cadets take part in a wide variety of activities including adventure training, sport, drill, shooting, flying, gliding, BTECs, DofE and so much more. With opportunities for everyone, both vocational and academic in a hobby where the sky is literally the limit.

Cadets are supported by Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers in all of their activities; our staff have a huge range of qualifications enabling them to support Cadets. At 2375 (Neston) Squadron, our volunteers have over 75 years experience working with Cadets.

If you wish to attend our open night, please email info@2375aircadets.org and a member of staff will be in touch with everything you need to know.

In the meantime, pleasewhy not visit our website 2375aircadets.org or our social media accounts, to see what we get up to.

