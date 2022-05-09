On Yer Bike - Join or Sponsor Jess who's Raising Money for Alder Hey

Published: 9th May 2022 21:46

Neston young fundraiser Jess Weaver will embark on her eighth charity bike ride later this month, in support of Alder Hey's new surgical neonatal unit



Jess is a seasoned fundraiser, even at her young age, passionate about supporting the hospital where her own sister sadly passed away eight years ago. Eight years on since Georgie sadly died and this is Jess' eigth fundraising bike ride, what a trooper.

She is riding thirty six miles this year with the ride ending at Nets café, Burton, where there will be a raffle. Jess will also be selling sweet cones, keyrings and pens on the day, to boost the money pot. Her proud mum Emma Weaver, says: "Everyone is welcome to come along and support her on the day. Why not bring your bike or scooter and join in the fun?"

The first part of Jess' journey will be solo, along with her dad, before meeting her fellow riders, friends and family at Net's café around 10am. She will then continue along the cycleway to Northgate ponds before turning round and heading back to Net's for a celebration and raffle.

Emma explains: "Jess' fundraising this year is towards the new surgical neonatal unit which is being built in conjunction with Liverpool Women's hospital.

"The planned facility will cost £16.5 million to build, with the Charity Appeal aiming to contribute £2.5 million.

"Charity funding will provide ‘over and above' enhancements and equipment for both the clinical space and family areas, elevating it from a facility that provides families with a safe and secure environment for them and their new-borns, to a truly world-class facility that wraps-around families with the most vulnerable babies in the region.

"Specialist neonatal staff from Liverpool Women's Hospital will plan to work alongside Alder Hey at the new NICU ensuring that poorly babies are transferred between the two hospitals as little as possible."

Last time we checked, Jess had already amassed sixty seven percent of her target total. Will you help Jess over the finish line?

