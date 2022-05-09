  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

On Yer Bike - Join or Sponsor Jess who's Raising Money for Alder Hey

Published: 9th May 2022 21:46

Neston young fundraiser Jess Weaver will embark on her eighth charity bike ride later this month, in support of Alder Hey's new surgical neonatal unit

Jess is a seasoned fundraiser, even at her young age, passionate about supporting the hospital where her own sister sadly passed away eight years ago. Eight years on since Georgie sadly died and this is Jess' eigth fundraising bike ride, what a trooper.

She is riding thirty six miles this year with the ride ending at Nets café, Burton, where there will be a raffle. Jess will also be selling sweet cones, keyrings and pens on the day, to boost the money pot. Her proud mum Emma Weaver, says: "Everyone is welcome to come along and support her on the day. Why not bring your bike or scooter and join in the fun?"

Jessica's Annual Trike Ride

The first part of Jess' journey will be solo, along with her dad, before meeting her fellow riders, friends and family at Net's café around 10am. She will then continue along the cycleway to Northgate ponds before turning round and heading back to Net's for a celebration and raffle.

Emma explains: "Jess' fundraising this year is towards the new surgical neonatal unit which is being built in conjunction with Liverpool Women's hospital.

"The planned facility will cost £16.5 million to build, with the Charity Appeal aiming to contribute £2.5 million.

"Charity funding will provide ‘over and above' enhancements and equipment for both the clinical space and family areas, elevating it from a facility that provides families with a safe and secure environment for them and their new-borns, to a truly world-class facility that wraps-around families with the most vulnerable babies in the region.

"Specialist neonatal staff from Liverpool Women's Hospital will plan to work alongside Alder Hey at the new NICU ensuring that poorly babies are transferred between the two hospitals as little as possible."

Last time we checked, Jess had already amassed sixty seven percent of her target total. Will you help Jess over the finish line?

Donate to Support Jess and Alder Hey

Jessica's Annual Trike Ride

See our previous articles, covering Jess' many achievements:

Number 10 Names Jess Weaver Points of Light 

Pride of Neston Given Great Honour of Opening the New Alder Centre 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies