Police Incidents Reported in Neston Throughout April 2022

Published: 4th May 2022 09:29

Ellesmere Port & Neston Police have issued a bulletin summarising some of the crime reported in the Neston area during April 2022.

If you have any CCTV, dash cam footage, etc., that you think may have captured something of relevance in relation to any of the below incidents, further information such as dates and times can be provided.

Criminal Damage

An incident has been reported relating to criminal damage, with the exclusion of damage to vehicles, on Drake Road when some unknown youths have pulled up paving slabs.

Theft

On Parkgate Road in Burton, twenty plastic trays were taken from the rear of the Yacht Inn and placed into the rear of a van, which was driven off when confronted by staff.

On Chester High Road in Neston, a batch of logs was taken without payment.



Vehicle Damage

On Cottage Close in Neston, a Jaguar XF had paintwork scratched by pebbles thrown by named suspect.



Please note that this is not a complete list of all incidents reported; it is purely for the information of local residents to make them aware of incidents that have taken place within their area.

Information on home and personal security can be found on the Cheshire Police website cheshire.police.uk.

