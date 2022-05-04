Local Rotary Support The Hive Youth Zone in Birkenhead

Published: 4th May 2022 09:17

Members of the Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club visited The Hive Youth Zone to present a cheque for over two thousand pounds

Members of the club visited The Hive in Birkenhead on 1st May to present a cheque for £2251, raised through a varied programme of fund-raising activities.

This is a milestone within the work carried out in support of The Hive, since it was adopted as one of the club's nominated charities last July.

The Hive provides facilities for young people within a safe environment, promoting healthy lifestyles and offering support where needed. This is especially important for its members from the surrounding areas that have high levels of children living in poverty, helping to raise both their abilities and aspirations.

The money will be used to improve the facilities currently available for the members.

More can be learnt about The Hive and its activities on their website thehiveyouthzone.org.

