Get Involved at the Friends of Flint Meadow AGM

Published: 4th May 2022 11:23

The Friends of Flint Meadow are holding their 2022 Annual General Meeting on Monday 23rd May

The 'Before & After' clear-up of the autumn leaf fall 2020 on the main path.

The group of Friends are a community group who's aim is to care for and improve the green space that wraps around the Flint Close, Flint Drive and Flint Meadow area of Neston, sometimes also known as Tanks Field.

The group of volunteers became active in early 2020, supported by practical help from Cheshire West and Chester council.

The Friends of Flint Meadow are holding their 2022 AGM at 7pm on Monday 23rd May, at Neston Town Hall.

Anyone who is interested in the group or becoming involved in their work is welcome to join.

For more information write to the FOFM Committee:

Chair, Steve Wastell: swastell@hotmail.com

Secretary, Emma Chaplin: emma@emmachaplin.co.uk

Treasurer, Alan Reeve: alan.reeve49@gmail.com

