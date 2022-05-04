  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Get Involved at the Friends of Flint Meadow AGM

Published: 4th May 2022 11:23

The Friends of Flint Meadow are holding their 2022 Annual General Meeting on Monday 23rd May

Friend of Flint MeadowThe 'Before & After' clear-up of the autumn leaf fall 2020 on the main path.

The group of Friends are a community group who's aim is to care for and improve the green space that wraps around the Flint Close, Flint Drive and Flint Meadow area of Neston, sometimes also known as Tanks Field.

The group of volunteers became active in early 2020, supported by practical help from Cheshire West and Chester council.

The Friends of Flint Meadow are holding their 2022 AGM at 7pm on Monday 23rd May, at Neston Town Hall.

Anyone who is interested in the group or becoming involved in their work is welcome to join. 

For more information write to the FOFM Committee:

Chair, Steve Wastell: swastell@hotmail.com
Secretary, Emma Chaplin: emma@emmachaplin.co.uk
Treasurer, Alan Reeve: alan.reeve49@gmail.com

Friends of Flint Meadow

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies