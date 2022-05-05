  • Bookmark this page

Burton & Neston History Society's Last 2022 Meeting Thursday 12 May

Published: 5th May 2022 14:45

The Burton & Neston History Society will hold its May meeting and Talk on Thursday 12th May at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton.

Neston High StreetOur speaker will be John Hatfield, talking about his work 'Life on the Canal Over Two Centuries'. The talk will follow business from our Annual General Meeting.

This will be the last meeting of our 2021-22 Programme, but there will be several summer events for members between June and August. 

Doors open at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome, it is free on the first occasion. More information on our website.

You may read more about Burton & Neston History Society on their Community page here.

 

