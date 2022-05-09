Get Your Tickets for this Weekend's Music Night for Ukraine and Be a Part of the Recovery

Published: 9th May 2022 12:30

Let's get this fantastic music event sold out and give our support to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

This coming Saturday, 14th May 2022, local talent Medical Negligence are hosting their Music Night for Ukraine at Thornton Hough village hall, read our What's On listing for more details.

Tickets are selling fast and wouldn't it be wonderful to get the event sold out, making as much money as possible.

Band member and event organiser Chris Johnston says: "Please, if you are planning to stay in on Saturday, then get a ticket for this event instead.

"It is going to be a beautiful evening, with a very well priced bar, wonderful venue, and above all, your ticket money will go straight to Ukrainians who need it."

There will also be a raffle on the night, with chances to win some fabulous prizes, so don't forget to take along your £pounds. Raffle proceeds will go to local group Refugee Assist who are coordinating supplies and plans for refugees rehomed locally and their hosts.

Chris continues: "What better way to follow an FA Cup Final day, than to come and enjoy a night of live music with three great bands, with the bonus that your ticket money will go straight to the DEC Ukraine appeal. You may also walk away with one of many super raffle prizes."

Pictured are the five members of popular local band Medical Negligence.

