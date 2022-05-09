  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Three Bedroom House on Churchill Way For Sale by Auction

Published: 9th May 2022 14:16

For sale by auction on Thursday 26 May, this home on Churchill Way, Neston, is a gem 

9 Churchill Way, Neston CH64 3TX

The property at 9 Churchill Way, Neston CH64 3TX, has an auction guide price of £105,000.

Please note that this purchase is for cash buyers only. 

9 Churchill Way, Neston CH64 3TX

Are you looking for a property less than a few minute's walk to Neston high street? You have to take a look at this excellently located end terrace to truly appreciate what is on offer with this three bedroom home.

With an open plan kitchen-diner and the added benefit of off-road parking, plus a garage, this property has so much potential.

9 Churchill Way, Neston CH64 3TX

See more details and book your viewing today by clicking any of the property images or at this link to the WRB Auctions Ltd website.

WRB Auctions Ltd Oak Tree Court Business Centre Mill Lane Neston CH64 8TP
 
WRB Auctions Ltd
Oak Tree Court Business Centre
Mill Lane
Neston
CH64 8TP 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies