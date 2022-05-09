Three Bedroom House on Churchill Way For Sale by Auction

Published: 9th May 2022 14:16

For sale by auction on Thursday 26 May, this home on Churchill Way, Neston, is a gem

The property at 9 Churchill Way, Neston CH64 3TX, has an auction guide price of £105,000.

Please note that this purchase is for cash buyers only.

Are you looking for a property less than a few minute's walk to Neston high street? You have to take a look at this excellently located end terrace to truly appreciate what is on offer with this three bedroom home.

With an open plan kitchen-diner and the added benefit of off-road parking, plus a garage, this property has so much potential.

See more details and book your viewing today by clicking any of the property images or at this link to the WRB Auctions Ltd website.





WRB Auctions Ltd

Oak Tree Court Business Centre

Mill Lane

Neston

CH64 8TP

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.