For the First Time in a Generation, Global Poverty is Rising

Published: 11th May 2022 21:52

Neston & District Christian Aid Group are encouraging people to donate online in May 2022 and beyond

This year, Neston & District Christian Aid Group are again encouraging people to donate online, instead of collecting door-to-door. In 2021 the group collected over £8,600, all of which was sent to Christian Aid to help people who desperately need help.

Christian Aid in 2022 are focussing on Zimbabwe, but of course they are also helping people from other places where there is need.

On April 28th, Linda Jones organised a coffee morning at Gladstone Village Hall in Burton, and raised £1,610 for Christian Aid's work in Ukraine.

Some of the cakes at the coffee morning on 28th April.

For the first time in a generation, global poverty is rising.

COVID-19, conflict, and the climate crisis are pushing more people into a struggle for survival. In Zimbabwe mothers often skip meals to share with their children what little food they have. One of these, Jessica Mwedzi, finds that drought makes every day a struggle for survival. She said: "My children crave a good meal, but I can't provide.' Jessica says. ‘It pains me to send them to bed hungry."

Jessica Mwedzi, smiling surrounded by her children

Christian Aid will help her set up a water tap on her farm and learn how to grow drought-resistant crops. She'll turn her dry, dusty land into a garden of hope.

Christian Aid Week is 15th to 21st May
  • Gift Day at Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall, Moorside Lane, Neston on Saturday 14th May 10.00am to 12.00pm.
  • Christian Aid Week Service is on Sunday 15th May 6.30pm at Willaston Methodist Church - all are welcome!
  • There will be a bucket Collection at Gordale Garden Centre on Saturday, 21st May. Donors will be able to give by using contactless cards, as well as cash donations.
  • Churches are putting envelopes in churches for congregational giving.
  • Later in the year, the traditional sponsored walk will again be during Big Green Week, on Saturday, 1st October.
Scan this QR code to donate today

Scan this QR code to donate today

 

 

