Talented Neston Photographer is an Award Winner

Published: 14th May 2022 11:01

Kirsty Wilson is a fantastic example to us all - having refused to allow her serious illness to hold her back from achieving her dreams.

Kirsty, pictured with her tutors Jessica Middleton and John-Lloyd Quayle who she describes as having ' been amazing and so supportive though my illness.'

Many local people may recognise Kirsty Wilson from when she worked at Elephant Coffee a few years ago. Since then, Neston resident Kirsty has battled chronic illness that has resulted in her being wheelchair-dependent, yet has still managed to achieve a BA in Photography at Wirral Met.

The icing on that particular cake is that at the recent graduate exhibition opening, Kirsty was awarded the overall winning place in the collection; she is now an alumni member and her work will be permanently included in the Wirral Met archive.

Quite a journey, as Kirsty explains: "Since being diagnosed with several chronic illnesses, I've spent the last two years in particular fighting for my life, spending a lot of time in hospital, often in the ICU and undergoing many surgeries.

"However, despite everything that is going on, I wanted to do my degree, so I joined Wirral Met and started my photography. Last night saw the opening of our final graduate exhibition, along with the other arts courses in the college so fine art , illustration and animation and photography.

"My project is called 'Inescapable' - a series of five A0-sized prints that depict the hidden side/mental health challenges I've experienced. I completed a lot of my degree from my hospital bed and I'm now due to graduate (hopefully with very good grades!)

"I'm not so much proud of my images for their technical and photographic qualities, but for the fact they were recognised for their story."

Recently, Kirsty has started working with the Royal Photographic Society and has been awarded both their LRPS and ARPS qualifications. She will also shortly be included in the British Institute of Professional Photography's magazine.

We've included a snippet of Kirsty's photograph collection in this piece, but if you'd like to see her images in all their full-size glory, the graduate exhibition is on at the Williamson Art Gallery until 21st May, with free entry.

Congratulations, Kirsty, you make Neston proud.

