Hip & Harmony's New Community Arts Hub Aims to Improve Life in Neston

Published: 16th May 2022 12:48

Hip & Harmony CIC recently invited funders, potential sponsors, local dignitaries and businesses to tour its new Community Arts Hub.

(l-r) Hip & Harmony Creative Director Paula Prytherch; Mayor of Neston Cllr Pat Kynaston; Cllr Keith Millar, Cheshire West & Chester; Justin Madders MP; Cllr Louise Gittins, Cheshire West and Chester; Hip & Harmony board members Carrie Spacey and David Clark.

The Hub, located in Bridge Street, Neston, comprises a large studio which is currently utilised for street dance, fitness classes, choir, ukulele and yoga, along with a recording studio, relaxation area and office.

Hip & Harmony's ethos is to engage as many people in the community as possible in arts-based activities, through delivery of inclusive, creative and innovative programmes. Its activities are designed to inspire personal development, grow self-esteem and build confidence, as well as reducing isolation.

Hip & Harmony's Street Dance teams have done Neston proud at regional competitions, as the trophy shelves at the Hub attest.

At an informal event on Friday May 13, Hip & Harmony's Paula Prytherch, along with board members David Clark and Carrie Spacey, welcomed a number of funders, sponsors and local businesses to take a tour of the premises. Several class teachers and volunteers were also on hand to chat with visitors. Entertainment came from musical duo Grace and Sam, and two members of the Street Dance team that has been picking up a raft of trophies at regional competitions.

Two of Hip & Harmony's competition team Street Dancers gave a short display in the main studio.

Deputy Mayor of Neston, Cllr Pat Kynaston, said a few words, welcoming the arrival of the Hub and noting that it was part of a general uplift of investment and improvement in the town.

Creative Director Paula Prytherch then spoke, explaining a bit about her personal journey to this point, and how her own involvement in the arts at an early age, and the mentoring that went with that, had been her launchpad in life. She went on to explain that the purpose of the Hub was to allow Hip & Harmony to make its current and future programmes available for people of all ages and abilities in a safe, local, affordable and fun environment.

Part of the recording studio at the Hub

Many hundreds of volunteer hours have gone into creating the Hub, along with fundraising and the securing of grants to finance the building work required. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, it is a huge achievement, and brings great benefits to the town. Along with the enhanced provision of arts activities, it will also increase footfall in the town centre, which has great potential benefits for local businesses.

Local businesses who attended included Constables Estate Agents (Steve Nelson, second from left) and Elephant Collective (Emma Mitchell, third left, Adam Mitchell, far right, and their daughters).

In order to maintain the new Hub and increase the number of activities on offer, Hip & Harmony has also outlined a number of ways in which local people and businesses can support the endeavour.

Information packs are available from the Hub, describing support options ranging from annual sponsorship of a Street Dance team, to becoming a general Patron of the organisation, from as little as £10 per month.

The Hub is also available to hire by community organisations, businesses and individuals for classes, meetings and events.

Huge congratulations must go to Hip & Harmony CIC, and Paula Prytherch in particular, on the opening of the Community Arts Hub, and long may it be at the heart of the Neston community.

A community open event is envisaged to take place in the coming months, offering local people the opportunity to tour the premises and take part in free tasters of activities.

For more information on Hip & Harmony CIC's activities and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Paula by email : paula@hipandharmony.co.uk.

Hip & Harmony Community Arts Hub

18-20 Bridge Street

Neston

CH64 9UJ

Facebook & Instagram: @hipandharmonycic

Grace and Sam entertained.

Guests enjoyed a few nibbles courtesy of Elephant Bank

David Clark chatted with Adam Mitchell from Elephant Collective, and Hip & Harmony's CH64 N'Ukes leader Dave Spinx.

The main studio at the Hub

Hip & Harmony Community Arts Hub is located in Brook Street, next door to Rightway and opposite Kri Kri.

