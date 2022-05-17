Get Your Oven Gloves on For the Great Neston Jubilee Bake Off

As part of the Jubilee Celebrations, we want to find the BIG Jubilee Baker of Neston.

This is an open competition for the whole community to get involved in, with no upper or lower age limits. You just have to let your kitchen skills shine and come up with your best bake.

There are two categories:

- Small Bakes (biscuits, fairy cakes, brownies, etc)

- Big Bakes (larger cakes, no extravagance too far!)

All entires will be scored on decoration and taste and there will be a whopping £50 cash prize for both category winners.

Making the tough decisions will be Elephant Collective's very own baker extraordinaire, Gloria Jones.

To enter, simply bring your bake/s to Neston Civic Hall by no later than 2pm on Sunday 5th June (at the start of the Big Jubilee Lunch). The winners will be announced on the main stage at 5pm. They will also be featured on AboutMyArea and Events in Neston on Facebook.

So there's nothing else to say except......B.A.K.E.!

