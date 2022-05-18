Network Rail to Upgrade Tracks on Neston to Bidston Line This Summer

Published: 18th May 2022 12:12

Network Rail have confirmed the timetable for planned track upgrade works in the Neston area commencing in June.

Work affecting the Neston part of the route will take place between 1 June and 14 August.

Many residents living near the railway line will have received a standard letter announcing the general timetable, and have been advised that further correspondence will be sent out, nearer the time, to those residents most likely to be affected by works as they progress.

12,083 yards of track will be replaced, to ensure that train services remain reliable. It is also envisaged that the work will reduce any unnecessary noise or vibrations from passing trains.

In the letter sent out this week, a spokesperson for Network Rail said: "The machines and equipment we use means some noise is expected at times, especially when removing the old rails.

"However, our team will cover over seven miles of track, so we will not be outside individual properties for long periods of time, and noise will be kept to a minimum where possible."

Work commences in June, initially with the creation of a compound for the workforce and delivery of materials. After that the old rails will be removed and new ones installed.

Timetable

This is the current planned working timetable:

If you have any queries about the planned work, please contact Network Rail Customer Services online here, or call 03457 114141. Please quote reference WBD3: 0m 340y to 10m 1344y.

