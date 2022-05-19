  • Bookmark this page

Police Appeal for Information Following Stabbing Incident in Neston

Published: 19th May 2022 21:13

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Neston are appealing for information from members of the public.

A 19-year-old man was walking along Raby Park Road at about 10.30pm on Tuesday 17 May, when he was approached by a group of around five to seven men. The men were all wearing dark clothing and two of them were alleged to be carrying knives.

The victim sustained slash wound injuries to his back and was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital for surgery. He is currently in a stable condition.

Officers have been conducting numerous enquiries including house-to-house and are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Rob Mackay, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: "We're in the process of conducting numerous enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened as well as the identity of those who have attacked this man.

"While these enquiries continue I want to encourage anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage in the Raby Park Road area to get in touch.

"I also want to hear from anyone who has information surrounding the assault or perhaps saw a group of men acting suspiciously shortly before or after it occurred."

If you have information that could assist police with their investigation please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1271501 or call 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

 

Police

 

