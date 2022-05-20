Entertainment Line-Up Announced for the Big Jubilee Lunch in Neston

Published: 20th May 2022 13:53

Organisers Hip & Harmony CIC have now announced the full entertainments package on offer to everyone attending the FREE Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5th.

Topping the bill will be the fabulously talented It's a Kinda Queen and Mamma Mania, bringing a festival vibe to the main stage.

Also performing will be local talented groups including Woodfall's Samba Band, Little Actors, Hip & Harmony's 60 N'Ukes, Choir and Street Dancers, and the Mersey Morris Men.

Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, taking place on Stanney Fields Park and in Neston Civic Hall:

Bring a Picnic

Family Picnic Area

Live Entertainment

Food & Drink Stalls



Craft Stalls

Demonstrations and Drills

Performances

Family Games Area

Jubilee Bake-off Competition

Main Stage & Arena:

2:00pm - The 64 N'Ukes

2:25pm - Little Actors

2:35pm - H&H Community Choir

3:00pm - Mersey Morris Men (3:45pm on Food & Drink site)

3:20pm - H&H Dancers

4:00pm - Woodfall Samba Band

4:15pm - Mamma Mania

5:00pm - It's a Kinda Queen

5:45pm - End

Polite Public Notices

There will be NO public access at the Hinderton Rd gates entrance (This will be used for emergency services & stall holders Only).

No glass bottles on site

Please dispose of your rubbish

No BBQ's

Please keep dogs on leads at all times

Public toilets - Outside & Inside Neston Civic Hall

Sunday 5 June 2022, 2.00 - 6.00pm

Stanney Fields Park and Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64



Funded by Neston Town Council, Co-ordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, Supported by NCYC.

