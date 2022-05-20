Entertainment Line-Up Announced for the Big Jubilee Lunch in Neston
|Published: 20th May 2022 13:53
Organisers Hip & Harmony CIC have now announced the full entertainments package on offer to everyone attending the FREE Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5th.
Topping the bill will be the fabulously talented It's a Kinda Queen and Mamma Mania, bringing a festival vibe to the main stage.
Also performing will be local talented groups including Woodfall's Samba Band, Little Actors, Hip & Harmony's 60 N'Ukes, Choir and Street Dancers, and the Mersey Morris Men.
Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, taking place on Stanney Fields Park and in Neston Civic Hall:
- Bring a Picnic
- Family Picnic Area
- Live Entertainment
- Food & Drink Stalls
- Craft Stalls
- Demonstrations and Drills
- Performances
- Family Games Area
- Jubilee Bake-off Competition
Main Stage & Arena:
2:00pm - The 64 N'Ukes
2:25pm - Little Actors
2:35pm - H&H Community Choir
3:00pm - Mersey Morris Men (3:45pm on Food & Drink site)
3:20pm - H&H Dancers
4:00pm - Woodfall Samba Band
4:15pm - Mamma Mania
5:00pm - It's a Kinda Queen
5:45pm - End
Polite Public Notices
There will be NO public access at the Hinderton Rd gates entrance (This will be used for emergency services & stall holders Only).
No glass bottles on site
Please dispose of your rubbish
No BBQ's
Please keep dogs on leads at all times
Public toilets - Outside & Inside Neston Civic Hall
Sunday 5 June 2022, 2.00 - 6.00pm
Stanney Fields Park and Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64
Funded by Neston Town Council, Co-ordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, Supported by NCYC.
