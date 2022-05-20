  • Bookmark this page

Dog First Aid Course Coming Up at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 20th May 2022 14:04

Neston Civic Hall is the venue for a Dog First Aid Course coming up in June.

Dog First Aid Course

Places are limited, so you'll need to book early for the one day course on  Sunday June 12.

It includes:

• The role of a first aider and legal compliance
• The foundations
• How to conduct a full body exam
• How to take your dog's vitals - pulse, breathing rate and temperature
• CPR
• Seizures
• Bleeding
• Canine shock
• Burns & scalds
• Toxic ingestion
• Gastric dilatation volvulus
• Heat stroke
• Choking
• Road traffic collisions

The course handbook also includes:

• Signs of cancer
• Bee and wasp stings
• Dog fights
• Eye injuries
• Alabama rot
• Drowning
• Adder bites

This is a 4 hour course, starting at 10am. The course fee is £35 and includes the handbook to take away with you.

BOOK HERE

Neston Civic Hall,
Hinderton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9PE

0151 336 7805

info@nestoncyc.org.uk

 

 

