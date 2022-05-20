Dog First Aid Course Coming Up at Neston Civic Hall
|Published: 20th May 2022 14:04
Neston Civic Hall is the venue for a Dog First Aid Course coming up in June.
Places are limited, so you'll need to book early for the one day course on Sunday June 12.
It includes:
• The role of a first aider and legal compliance
• The foundations
• How to conduct a full body exam
• How to take your dog's vitals - pulse, breathing rate and temperature
• CPR
• Seizures
• Bleeding
• Canine shock
• Burns & scalds
• Toxic ingestion
• Gastric dilatation volvulus
• Heat stroke
• Choking
• Road traffic collisions
The course handbook also includes:
• Signs of cancer
• Bee and wasp stings
• Dog fights
• Eye injuries
• Alabama rot
• Drowning
• Adder bites
This is a 4 hour course, starting at 10am. The course fee is £35 and includes the handbook to take away with you.
BOOK HERE
Neston Civic Hall,
Hinderton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9PE
0151 336 7805
