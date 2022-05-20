Dog First Aid Course Coming Up at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 20th May 2022 14:04

Neston Civic Hall is the venue for a Dog First Aid Course coming up in June.

Places are limited, so you'll need to book early for the one day course on Sunday June 12.

It includes:

• The role of a first aider and legal compliance

• The foundations

• How to conduct a full body exam

• How to take your dog's vitals - pulse, breathing rate and temperature

• CPR

• Seizures

• Bleeding

• Canine shock

• Burns & scalds

• Toxic ingestion

• Gastric dilatation volvulus

• Heat stroke

• Choking

• Road traffic collisions

The course handbook also includes:

• Signs of cancer

• Bee and wasp stings

• Dog fights

• Eye injuries

• Alabama rot

• Drowning

• Adder bites

This is a 4 hour course, starting at 10am. The course fee is £35 and includes the handbook to take away with you.

Neston Civic Hall,

Hinderton Road,

Neston,

CH64 9PE

0151 336 7805

info@nestoncyc.org.uk

