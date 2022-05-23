Celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in CH64

Published: 23rd May 2022 13:04

The red, white and blue bunting is already fluttering in the breeze around the local area, as local groups and organisations get ready to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Below you will find a list of the public events we know of, taking place over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

(Please note, we have not included smaller street parties that are intended just for the immediately local residents.)

If you take any photos at these events, or at your own street party, and would like them to be included in our Gallery, please send them to us by email.

NESTON

Thursday 2nd June, 2.30pm - 6pm

The welcome return of the jewel in Neston's calendar, as hundreds of women and children parade through the town centre with their beautiful dresses and flower staffs. Entertainment will be provided throughout the afternoon, on a stage outside the new Elephant Deli (formerly Martins) at The Cross.

Neston Library

Saturday 28 May, 10am - 12pm: Create a Jubilee Elmer (for Elmer Day) and make Jubilee paperchains and bunting.



Monday 30 May to Wednesday 1 June, 10am - 12pm: Different drop in Jubilee craft each day including decorations, bookmarks, suncatchers and fortune tellers. Drop in.



Wednesday 1 June, 2pm - 3pm: Decorate Jubilee gingerbread and listen to some right royal stories. Booking advisable.



Saturday 4 June, 10am - 12.30pm: Come dressed as your favourite King or Queen and make a fabulous crown and a Jubilee ribbon wand.

Friday 3rd June, 8am to 2pm

Face-painting, Jubilee Trail, Fancy Dress, Entertainment and, of course, the fabulous Neston Market Traders.

Jubilee Welcome Café

Friday 3rd June, 9.30am to 12.30pm

at Neston Methodist Church & Community Centre

Picture display of the Queen from her birth in 1926- 2022. Bunting and decorations. All welcome. Customers & volunteer staff invited to join in the spirit of the occasion by wearing red/white/blue/purple posh frocks and hats, but only if they wish to.

10.30-11am - a celebration in words and song in the main hall when the serving of refreshments will pause for half an hour so everyone can join in.

Sunday 5th June, 2pm to 6pm

Come down to Stanney Fields Park and Neston Civic Hall for an afternoon of free entertainment, including Queen and Abba tribute acts. Bring your own picnic and chairs. Crafts, stalls and food & drink vendors; family games.

BURTON

Saturday 4th June, 10am to 3pm

It's all happening at Gladstone Village Hall - bring the whole family, pick up some delicious cakes, coffee and lunch. Take home the best in food and drink from award-winning producers and perhaps even a rosette!

LITTLE NESTON

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts presents the Flying Bazazi Brothers at West Vale Park.

Saturday 4th June, 1pm

A sparkling skilled cabaret act, a heady mix of celebrity, circus and family history the Bazazi Brothers' style is part Cirque du Soleil, part Tom Jones - with a little Swayze

thrown in for good measure. Ridiculous dancing, dad humour, and and a surprising amount of skill and dexterity makes this a show you won't want to miss.

This is a free family show - bring your own picnic.

NESS

Ness Neighbours Jubilee Coffee Morning

Tuesday 7th June, 10am to 12noon

Meet old friends and new, enjoy some refreshments with a Jubilee theme. Ness Village Hall.

PARKGATE

Party on the Parade

Friday 3rd June, 3pm to 9pm

A DJ, Live music & plenty of bunting for a Platinum Party in Parkgate. (Admission free: bring along your own food & drink).

WILLASTON

70 Years of Willaston Exhibition

Thursday 2nd (12noon to 5pm) and Friday 3rd June (10am to 1pm)

Pop in to the Memorial Hall (free entry) to indulge in a nostalgia-fest.

Princes and Princesses Party

Thursday 2nd June, 2-3pm

Dress-up the kids for a party at the Nags Head.

Friday 3rd June from 2pm.

Performers and free refreshments.

Jubilee Beer Festival

Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th June

Pop down to Pollards Inn to sample some fine ales. Live music on Fri and Sat.

Saturday 4th June, 2.30-5.30pm

Ticketed event, organised by Neston & South Wirral Rotary Club

Tour of Willaston Meadow

Sunday 5th June

A guided tour of this lovely green space. Meet in the Orchard at 11am.

Ecumenical Pentecostal Service

Sunday 5th June, 10.45am

Prayers on the Green

Willaston Big Picnic

Sunday 5th June, 12noon to 5pm

Bring your own picnic and join in the fun at Johnston Recreation Ground.

Have a wonderful Jubilee weekend, and please remember to send us your photos.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.