What Next, After Two of the Three Planters in Neston Town Centre are Removed

Published: 25th May 2022 14:33

Planters by bus stop in Neston to be relocated after a car incident, ahead of new, permanent scheme

Whilst they enhanced this part of town and more importantly, made space for pedestrians while we were socially distancing, two of the three planters are today, Wednesday 25 May, being removed and relocated.

The planters placed in the layby by The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop, have received both praise and criticism locally and now the space will revert to its former use as a bus stop.

The planters were damaged following a car incident. One of the three planters will remain to add colour and greenery to that area of the town. The damaged two will be removed and given to Neston library to be used as part of its new sensory garden.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: "The one remaining planter, which will shortly be attractively planted with summer bedding plants will remain in situ to continue to add colour to this part of the high street.

"Officers of the Council are currently working up a permanent scheme for this part of the town, which we will consult on in the coming weeks."

