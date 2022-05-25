Work Wonders for Mental and Physical Wellbeing on a Staycation with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands This Summer

Published: 25th May 2022 14:55

Nature charity RSPB are calling for you to #EscapeTheEveryday and take a staycation in nature this summer

The UK's largest nature conservation charity has a destination for everyone to #EscapeTheEveryday and we have Burton Mere Wetlands on our doorstep.

Among its "top 20 staycations in nature" to visit this summer, the local wetlands is a beautiful place to plan a visit, without the need to go abroad.

For many, travelling to other countries conjures up the possibility of discovering incredible creatures, secret wildernesses and spectacular scenery. The RSPB are keen to show just how many dramatic landscapes and how much wonderful wildlife there is to be discovered closer to home.

CREDIT: Paul Jubb

Going for a walk through the calming surroundings of a wetland, with the rustling of reeds and the backdrop of bird song, does wonders for mental and physical wellbeing. Whether you're an early bird up with the dawn chorus, you enjoy a saunter past peaceful pools in the middle of the day, or prefer an evening stroll as the sun sets, this popular nature reserve is marvellous for mindfulness at any time of day:

Speaking of the charity's list of top 20 staycations in nature, Annabel Rushton from RSPB England said: "Wildlife and the outdoors has brought much needed solace for many of us in challenging times over the past couple of years, with over half of people in the UK turning to and noticing the nature around them more during the pandemic*.

"Now, we hope that this connection to the natural world can grow, with more people seeking staycations in nature to refresh, relax and look after their wellbeing."

*About the You Gov survey: The total sample size was 2071 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 13-14 January 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).



