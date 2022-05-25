Town Council Announces New Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Published: 25th May 2022 15:04

Neston Town Council has today announced the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor who will serve our community in a challenging year ahead

At Annual Meeting of the Council on Tuesday, 17th May 2022, town councillor Pat Kynaston was elected as Chairman of Neston Town Council for the ensuing year. In Neston Town Council tradition, Cllr Kynaston adopted the title of Mayor as she is entitled to in accordance with Local Government Act 1972 s245 (6).

Mayor Pat Kynaston

Cllr Kynaston said "I would like to express my thanks for the confidence shown in me by my fellow councillors in electing me as Mayor and I look forward to guiding the council through what will be a challenging year ahead."

Deputy Mayor Sion Jones Cllr Sion Jones was also elected as Deputy Mayor. Cllr Jones said: "I am delighted to serve as Deputy Mayor for Neston and look forward to working with the Mayor, the Councillors and the Council staff in the year ahead".

