Local Talking Newspaper Covering Neston News for Those who are Vision-impaired

Published: 26th May 2022 10:54

Volunteers at the Ellesmere Port and Neston Talking Newspaper record up to ten news items each week 

Capturing local news, using multiple sources, the news goes out free of charge to anyone who is vision-impaired. It's available in several formats, including over the phone, via Alexa, online or even on a USB stick sent out to you in the post.

Reading volunteer Shirley Miller, says: "I read and record maybe 6 to 10 items on a rota every few weeks and send the digital recordings via the internet to be included in that week's news." Shirley herself became a volunteer after we featured an article about the Talking Newspaper on AboutMyArea/CH64 a few years ago.

There are also other volunteering roles, including collecting and editing news items and sending the news out each week

Anyone who would like to receive the news in this way, please contact the team on 0151 339 2814, to be added to the mailing list.

Ellesmere Port & Neston Talking Newspaper

 

 

